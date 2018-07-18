Anybody want Justin Timberlake’s penthouse???

It looks like Justin Timberlake is having trouble selling his penthouse in SoHo.

TMZ reports the price has been cut again on the 2600 square foot, three bedroom, three and a half bathroom palace. The original asking price was close to $8 million. The price has dropped to an affordable $6.75 million. You got that, right?

Timberlake bought the place back in 2010 for $6.57 million so he’ll get a little money back at this current price.

Let me just go move some money around in my swiss bank account…. I’m sure I can find enough -Suits