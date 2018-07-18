Anybody want Justin Timberlake’s penthouse???
By Jeremy Kaufman
|
Jul 18, 2018 @ 7:05 PM

It looks like Justin Timberlake is having trouble selling his penthouse in SoHo.

TMZ reports the price has been cut again on the 2600 square foot, three bedroom, three and a half bathroom palace. The original asking price was close to $8 million. The price has dropped to an affordable $6.75 million. You got that, right?

Timberlake bought the place back in 2010 for $6.57 million so he’ll get a little money back at this current price.

