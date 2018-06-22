Anthony Bourdain’s Final Episode With Air This Sunday 9pm on CNN

Were you a faithful watcher of “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown”? This Sunday’s episode will be Anthony’s final show. Don’t miss it 9pm on CNN.

