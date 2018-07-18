Anteoculatia! Maybe That Spell Is In The New Harry Potter Cookbook!

If you ever dreamed of making Ms. Kreacher’s French Onion Soup, Harry Potter’s favorite, ‘treacle tarts’ or Mrs. Weasley’s Meat Pies here’s your chance.

Harry Potter fans can now make all of their favorites from the franchise thanks to Dinah Bucholz, the author of “The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook: From Cauldron Cakes to Knickerbocker Glory-More Than 150 Magical Recipes for Muggles and Wizards.”

The cookbook originally debuted in 2010, but a Buzzfeed article can be credited for the resurgence in popularity.

The book has a near-perfect rating on Amazon.

Are you a fan of Harry Potter? I love him!!