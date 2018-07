Another Jonas Brother Is Spoken For! Nick Is Engaged!

Hearts are breaking all over the world! After dating for only a couple of months, People Magazine is reporting that a source is telling them that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are engaged! It happened about a week ago on Priyanka’s 36 birthday in London. Nick reportedly closed down a Tiffany’s store in New York to buy the engagement ring. People’s source says “They are so happy.” She’s 36, he is 25.