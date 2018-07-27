Another Jonas Brother Is Spoken For! Nick Is Engaged!

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Nick Jonas (L) and Priyanka Chopra attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

Hearts are breaking all over the world! After dating for only a couple of months, People Magazine is reporting that a source is telling them that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are engaged! It happened about a week ago on Priyanka’s 36 birthday in London. Nick reportedly closed down a Tiffany’s store in New York to buy the engagement ring. People’s source says “They are so happy.” She’s 36, he is 25.

Word on the streets of WPB is Priyanka’s Mother is shopping around for a new condo in town! Does that mean we’ll be seeing Nick and Priyanka on Clematis or the island?!