Another Jonas Brother Is Spoken For! Nick Is Engaged!

Hearts are breaking all over the world! After dating for only a couple of months, People Magazine is reporting that a source is telling them that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are engaged! It happened about a week ago on Priyanka’s 36 birthday in London. Nick reportedly closed down a Tiffany’s store in New York to buy the engagement ring. People’s source says “They are so happy.” She’s 36, he is 25.
Word on the streets of WPB is Priyanka’s Mother is shopping around for a new condo in town! Does that mean we’ll be seeing Nick and Priyanka on Clematis or the island?!