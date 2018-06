MTV is rebooting the “Beavis & Butthead” spin-off “Daria”. Is that news to you? I didn’t realize Daria started on Beavis and Butthead! The new show will also feature Daria’s high school friend Jodie Landon, and it’ll be called “Daria & Jodie”. They also want to bring back “The Real World”.

Which was your fav season of The Real World? I’d have to say Seattle! My friend Lindsay was on it!

**I use the term “friend” loosely…we worked together for a few years in Atlanta.**