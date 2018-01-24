Are you an animal enthusiast? Do you like beer and music?

What if you could enjoy all three, for free? Well, good news now you can!
Join us on Sunday, February 11th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the West Palm Beach Waterfront for Paws in the Park.
Paws in the Park allows animal lovers to give their fur babies a pet-themed day of fun with music, drinks, shopping, and more puppies!
Paws in the Park features the Take Me Home Adoption Zone where over 20+ local animal rescue groups are present and ready to help an animal find his or her forever home.
Could you possibly be a forever home for a deserving animal?
Come find out!
Click here for more information.