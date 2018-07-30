And You Thought The “Tide Pod Challenge” Was Stupid…Check Out This New One.

An Indianapolis teen who participated in the Hot Water Challenge has been….surprise, surprise….severely burned.

The challenge involves sipping boiling water from a straw or having hot water thrown on you. The whole thing is recorded to post on social media.

15-year-old Kyland Clark and some friends were playing around with the challenge last week. Clark had scolding hot water poured on him. It caused second-degree burns on his face, back and chest.

Kyland and his mother are telling their story in the hope that people will not participate in the challenge.

WHEN will these stupid challenges stop? Do you think social media is the culprit with hoping for viral notoriety?