Bruno Mars leads tonights AMA nominations with eight, followed by Ed Sheeran, Drake, the Chainsmokers, Kendrick Lamar and the Weeknd with five each.

Kelly Clarkson and Pink are set to perform together for the first time. Other performances include Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas, Imagine Dragons and Lady Gaga.

Tracee Ellis Ross will hosts the AMA’s live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.