Amazon sold an insane amount of products on Prime Day!

Amazon Prime Day featured 36 hours of savings and a lot of people took advantage of the discounts.

Amazon said over 100 million products were purchased making this Prime Day their biggest shopping event ever. The best selling products were Amazon devices like the Echo Dot and the Fire TV stick with Alexa Voice Remote. The biggest non-Amazon device sellers were the Instant Pot cooker and the LifeStraw personal water filtration system.

Did you buy something on Amazon Prime Day? What was the best deal you found?