Amazon Prime price is going up!!

Come on man! I love my Amazon Prime…BUT….is it worth $156 a year? Sure, it’s only a $2 a month increase ($10.99 to $12.99). However, are you ordering $156 worth of shipping over the year that’s considered “free” when you have Amazon Prime? And I DO love the 2 day shipping. But then again, do I really need that new shower curtain in 2 days? I think I might be ditching Amazon Prime. Wait….does that include my viewing of Amazon shows? I might have to rethink this.

The fee kicks in today for new members. Existing subscribers will see the increase go into effective on the first renewal payment post-February 18.