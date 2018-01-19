Amazon Prime price is going up!!
By Tracy St. George
|
Jan 19, 2018 @ 1:48 PM

Come on man!  I love my Amazon Prime…BUT….is it worth $156 a year?  Sure, it’s only a $2 a month increase ($10.99 to $12.99). However, are you ordering $156 worth of shipping over the year that’s considered “free” when you have Amazon Prime?  And I DO love the 2 day shipping.  But then again, do I really need that new shower curtain in 2 days?  I think I might be ditching Amazon Prime.  Wait….does that include my viewing of Amazon shows?  I might have to rethink this.

The fee kicks in today for new members. Existing subscribers will see the increase go into effective on the first renewal payment post-February 18.

 

