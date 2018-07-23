ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE

Brazilian Court Hotel Luxurious Getaway CONTEST

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR

CHANCES OF WINNING .

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General

Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC

and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).

Sponsor(s): WRMF-FM, 701 Northpoint Parkway Suite 500 West Palm Beach, Florida 33407, and

Universal Orlando™ Resort, 6000 Universal BLVD Orlando, Florida 32819 (collectively,

“Sponsor”).

1. Promotional Period: The Brazilian Court Hotel Luxurious Getaway (the “Promotion”)

begins on or around Monday, July 23, 2018, at 6:00 AM EDT and ends at 11:59 PM EDT on or

about Sunday, August 5, 2018 (the “Promotional Period”).

2. Entry Deadline: The deadline to submit entries is Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 11:59 PM

EDT.

3. Eligibility Restrictions: The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States

and the District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees

of WRMF-FM (the “Station”), its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, its advertising

agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other broadcast stations in the Station’s

listening area, and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or

children) or households (whether related or not) are ineligible to participate or win. This

Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void

outside the United States, in NY and FL, as applicable, and where prohibited.

Listeners are eligible to win an Alpha Media contest valued at $600.00 or more only once every

six months.

Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any

entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any

individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as

required by law.

4. Entry Method: To participate in the Promotion, you may enter via the following

method(s).

VIA INTERNET–

Go to www.wrmf.com/contests/win-a-luxurious-weekend-getaway-at-the-brazilian-court-hotel and

follow the links and instructions to enter and submit the required information, which may

include your first and last name, address, telephone number, date of birth, and a valid email

address, in the online entry form. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized

account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account

holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access

provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the

email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants

are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be

acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of

submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The

contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the

Promotion.

VIA MOBILE APP –

Entrants in a Mobile App promotion do not provide detailed personal information at the time

of entry given the limitations of the Mobile App format, but the winner(s) must provide all

requested information at the time the winner(s) is selected and notified, including first name

and last name, complete postal address (street, city, state, and zip code), email address,

telephone number, and date of birth. Mobile App is free to download, message and data rates

may apply. The Station is not responsible for any fees incurred by an entrant for this method of

entry.

Listeners are allowed one entry per day.

5. Prizes:

● One (1) two-night, three-day stay at the Brazilian Court Hotel

○ On-site parking included

○ Blackout dates apply, subject to availability

● Dinner for two (2) at Café Boulud

Total value: $800

6. Odds of Winning:

Odds of Winning depend upon the number of entries received, as applicable.

7. Winner Selection and Notification:

Decisions of Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.

10:00 AM EDT, Monday, August 6, 2018 one winner will be selected by random.

8. Conditions:

a. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the

winner(s). Winner(s) will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the

equivalent including a winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prize valued at

$600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the station conducting the Promotion (in

combination with any prizes won in Promotions run by any other Alpha radio station) in a

calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or

equivalent will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize.

b. Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s and

guest’s (where applicable) permission for the Alpha or its agents to photograph, film and record

each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice,

biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or

its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other

compensation, and, Alpha may, where legal, require a winner (and guest or travel companion,

where applicable) to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the

prize. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel

companion(s) sign and return any required release. In the case of a conflict in this paragraph 3

b and any similar paragraph in contest specific rules the general specific rules will govern.

c. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you:

i. agree to grant Alpha a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide license to edit,

telecast, exhibit, rerun, reproduce, use, syndicate, license, print, distribute and otherwise

exploit any items (including any photos, videos, audio, or written material) submitted as part of

your contest entry (the “Materials”), or any portion thereof, in any manner and in any and all

formats and media now known or hereafter devised, without payment to you or any third

party;

ii. acknowledge that Alpha reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to use

iii. represent and warrant that: you are at least as old as the age of majority in your

state; you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to Alpha the license provided

for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you

submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal

guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the

parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the

minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of

the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity

of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any

person or entity.

d. Prior to awarding any prize or prize certificate, and depending on the nature of the prize

and eligibility requirements of the Promotion, Alpha in its sole discretion may require

verification of Promotion winner’s or winners’ identification by a showing of valid

government-issued photo identification.

e. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating and/or accepting a prize,

entrants, winner(s) and guests (if applicable) agree to release and hold harmless the station

conducting the Promotion, its sponsor(s) and promotional partner(s), its advertising and

promotion agencies, any social media platform utilized in the conduct of the Promotion

(including but not limited to Facebook, Inc.) and each of their respective parent, subsidiary and

affiliated entities, and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents, representatives,

successors, and assigns of each of them (collectively, the “Released Parties”) against any and all

claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or participation in the Promotion.

Alpha may also require eligible Promotion winner(s) and their guests or travel companions, if

any (as well as each of their parent(s) or legal guardian(s), if winner(s), guest(s) or travel

companion(s) are under the age of majority in their state of residence), to sign a liability release

confirming such consent. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or

travel companion(s) sign and return any required release.

f. The station conducting the Promotion, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to

disqualify any person (and all of their entries) from this Promotion if he or she tampers with the

entry process, the operation of the Promotion, or the operation of the station’s website,

Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion, or is otherwise

in violation of the rules. The station conducting the Promotion further reserves the right, at its

sole discretion, to modify, cancel, terminate or suspend the Promotion, or any part of it, if it is

not capable of completion as planned or if any fraud, technical failures or any factor beyond the

station’s control, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized

intervention or technical failures of any sort, corrupt or affect the administration, security,

fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion as determined by the station in is sole

discretion. Any attempt by an entrant or any person to deliberately damage any station

website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion or to

undermine the legitimate operation of this Promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil

laws. Should such an attempt be made, the Alpha reserves the right to seek full prosecution

and/or damages from any such individual to the fullest extent permitted by law. The station’s

failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of this provision.

If due to circumstances beyond the control of the station conducting the Promotion, any

competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled,

the station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to modify, terminate, suspend or cancel

the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

g. The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the

printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion, or in the announcement of a

prize; (ii) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays,

computer difficulties, malfunctions, disconnections, other technological failures, telephone

service outages, delays, dropped calls, or busy signals, or any other difficulties that may prevent

an individual from sending or receiving a text message; or (iii) lost, stolen, mangled,

misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete, incorrect, or late entries. Further, the Released

Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion prize cannot be awarded due to acts of

god, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond Alpha’s

control.

9. Official Rules and Winner List: To obtain a copy of the General Contest Rules, these

contest-specific rules, or a list of winner(s) following completion of the Promotion (please

specify which), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return

postage) specifying “General Contest Rules,” “Contest-Specific Rules,” or “Winner List” to The

Brazilian Court Hotel Luxurious Getaway List or Official Rules Request, WRMF-FM, 701

Northpoint Parkway, Suite 500 West Palm Beach, Florida 33407. A copy of the General Contest

Rules, contest-specific rules, and a list of winner(s) (when complete) are also available during

regular business hours at the main studio of WRMF-FM, 701 Northpoint Parkway, Suite 500

West Palm Beach, Florida 33407. All such requests must be received within thirty (30) days

following completion of the Promotion.

10. Terms of Use Agreement & Privacy Policy: The Terms of Use Agreement of the station

conducting the Promotion is located here: http://www.wrmf.com/terms-of-use/. The Privacy

Policy of the station conducting the Promotion is located

here:http://www.wrmf.com/privacy-policy.