ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE
Brazilian Court Hotel Luxurious Getaway CONTEST
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR
CHANCES OF WINNING .
These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General
Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC
and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).
Sponsor(s): WRMF-FM, 701 Northpoint Parkway Suite 500 West Palm Beach, Florida 33407, and
Universal Orlando™ Resort, 6000 Universal BLVD Orlando, Florida 32819 (collectively,
“Sponsor”).
1. Promotional Period: The Brazilian Court Hotel Luxurious Getaway (the “Promotion”)
begins on or around Monday, July 23, 2018, at 6:00 AM EDT and ends at 11:59 PM EDT on or
about Sunday, August 5, 2018 (the “Promotional Period”).
2. Entry Deadline: The deadline to submit entries is Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 11:59 PM
EDT.
3. Eligibility Restrictions: The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States
and the District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees
of WRMF-FM (the “Station”), its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, its advertising
agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other broadcast stations in the Station’s
listening area, and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or
children) or households (whether related or not) are ineligible to participate or win. This
Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void
outside the United States, in NY and FL, as applicable, and where prohibited.
Listeners are eligible to win an Alpha Media contest valued at $600.00 or more only once every
six months.
Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any
entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any
individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as
required by law.
4. Entry Method: To participate in the Promotion, you may enter via the following
method(s).
1
VIA INTERNET–
Go to www.wrmf.com/contests/win-a-luxurious-weekend-getaway-at-the-brazilian-court-hotel and
follow the links and instructions to enter and submit the required information, which may
include your first and last name, address, telephone number, date of birth, and a valid email
address, in the online entry form. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized
account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account
holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access
provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the
email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants
are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be
acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of
submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The
contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the
Promotion.
VIA MOBILE APP –
Entrants in a Mobile App promotion do not provide detailed personal information at the time
of entry given the limitations of the Mobile App format, but the winner(s) must provide all
requested information at the time the winner(s) is selected and notified, including first name
and last name, complete postal address (street, city, state, and zip code), email address,
telephone number, and date of birth. Mobile App is free to download, message and data rates
may apply. The Station is not responsible for any fees incurred by an entrant for this method of
entry.
Listeners are allowed one entry per day.
5. Prizes:
● One (1) two-night, three-day stay at the Brazilian Court Hotel
○ On-site parking included
○ Blackout dates apply, subject to availability
● Dinner for two (2) at Café Boulud
Total value: $800
6. Odds of Winning:
Odds of Winning depend upon the number of entries received, as applicable.
2
7. Winner Selection and Notification:
Decisions of Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.
10:00 AM EDT, Monday, August 6, 2018 one winner will be selected by random.
8. Conditions:
a. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the
winner(s). Winner(s) will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the
equivalent including a winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prize valued at
$600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the station conducting the Promotion (in
combination with any prizes won in Promotions run by any other Alpha radio station) in a
calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or
equivalent will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize.
b. Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s and
guest’s (where applicable) permission for the Alpha or its agents to photograph, film and record
each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice,
biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or
its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other
compensation, and, Alpha may, where legal, require a winner (and guest or travel companion,
where applicable) to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the
prize. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel
companion(s) sign and return any required release. In the case of a conflict in this paragraph 3
b and any similar paragraph in contest specific rules the general specific rules will govern.
c. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you:
i. agree to grant Alpha a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide license to edit,
telecast, exhibit, rerun, reproduce, use, syndicate, license, print, distribute and otherwise
exploit any items (including any photos, videos, audio, or written material) submitted as part of
your contest entry (the “Materials”), or any portion thereof, in any manner and in any and all
formats and media now known or hereafter devised, without payment to you or any third
party;
ii. acknowledge that Alpha reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to use
iii. represent and warrant that: you are at least as old as the age of majority in your
state; you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to Alpha the license provided
for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you
submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal
guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the
parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the
minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of
the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity
of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any
person or entity.
d. Prior to awarding any prize or prize certificate, and depending on the nature of the prize
and eligibility requirements of the Promotion, Alpha in its sole discretion may require
verification of Promotion winner’s or winners’ identification by a showing of valid
government-issued photo identification.
e. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating and/or accepting a prize,
entrants, winner(s) and guests (if applicable) agree to release and hold harmless the station
conducting the Promotion, its sponsor(s) and promotional partner(s), its advertising and
promotion agencies, any social media platform utilized in the conduct of the Promotion
(including but not limited to Facebook, Inc.) and each of their respective parent, subsidiary and
affiliated entities, and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents, representatives,
successors, and assigns of each of them (collectively, the “Released Parties”) against any and all
claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or participation in the Promotion.
Alpha may also require eligible Promotion winner(s) and their guests or travel companions, if
any (as well as each of their parent(s) or legal guardian(s), if winner(s), guest(s) or travel
companion(s) are under the age of majority in their state of residence), to sign a liability release
confirming such consent. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or
travel companion(s) sign and return any required release.
f. The station conducting the Promotion, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to
disqualify any person (and all of their entries) from this Promotion if he or she tampers with the
entry process, the operation of the Promotion, or the operation of the station’s website,
Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion, or is otherwise
in violation of the rules. The station conducting the Promotion further reserves the right, at its
sole discretion, to modify, cancel, terminate or suspend the Promotion, or any part of it, if it is
not capable of completion as planned or if any fraud, technical failures or any factor beyond the
station’s control, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized
intervention or technical failures of any sort, corrupt or affect the administration, security,
fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion as determined by the station in is sole
4
discretion. Any attempt by an entrant or any person to deliberately damage any station
website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion or to
undermine the legitimate operation of this Promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil
laws. Should such an attempt be made, the Alpha reserves the right to seek full prosecution
and/or damages from any such individual to the fullest extent permitted by law. The station’s
failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of this provision.
If due to circumstances beyond the control of the station conducting the Promotion, any
competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled,
the station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to modify, terminate, suspend or cancel
the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.
g. The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the
printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion, or in the announcement of a
prize; (ii) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays,
computer difficulties, malfunctions, disconnections, other technological failures, telephone
service outages, delays, dropped calls, or busy signals, or any other difficulties that may prevent
an individual from sending or receiving a text message; or (iii) lost, stolen, mangled,
misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete, incorrect, or late entries. Further, the Released
Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion prize cannot be awarded due to acts of
god, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond Alpha’s
control.
9. Official Rules and Winner List: To obtain a copy of the General Contest Rules, these
contest-specific rules, or a list of winner(s) following completion of the Promotion (please
specify which), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return
postage) specifying “General Contest Rules,” “Contest-Specific Rules,” or “Winner List” to The
Brazilian Court Hotel Luxurious Getaway List or Official Rules Request, WRMF-FM, 701
Northpoint Parkway, Suite 500 West Palm Beach, Florida 33407. A copy of the General Contest
Rules, contest-specific rules, and a list of winner(s) (when complete) are also available during
regular business hours at the main studio of WRMF-FM, 701 Northpoint Parkway, Suite 500
West Palm Beach, Florida 33407. All such requests must be received within thirty (30) days
following completion of the Promotion.
10. Terms of Use Agreement & Privacy Policy: The Terms of Use Agreement of the station
conducting the Promotion is located here: http://www.wrmf.com/terms-of-use/. The Privacy
Policy of the station conducting the Promotion is located
here:http://www.wrmf.com/privacy-policy.
