Alessia Cara Releases Acoustic Video For Growing Pains

Anyone who has been following Alessia Cara’s progress knows that she is super real and does everything with heart. This latest project is no exception. The Scars to your Beautiful singer is ready for the next chapter of her career where she looks back on her experiences in her upcoming album The Pains of Growing. While we still have a bit of time before the whole album comes out, her single Growing Pains gives us a taste of what will be on the album. I personally think it’s amazing. Check out the acoustic version of her latest single here!