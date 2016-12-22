Alan Thicke’s Cause of Death Revealed

A Los Angeles county coroner confirmed that famed ‘Growing Pains’ actor Alan Thicke died of a ruptured aorta.

The actor’s death was announced last week by his son Robin Thicke’s publicist, who said that the actor suffered a heart attack.

The 69-year-old was laid to rest on Tuesday but the family also had a memorial Sunday night in Santa Barbara where he was honored by such stars as of Bob Saget, Bill Maher and Alex Trebek.

Thicke’s wife Tanya Callau spoke about her husband’s death and the outpouring of support she and her family has received from the community.

“It is with gut wrenching sadness and unbelievable grief that I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and support during this unimaginable time,” she said in a statement to the magazine. “Along with my stepsons and our combined extended family, we laid my beloved husband, soul mate and the patriarch of our family to rest. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time of profound mourning.”

Dolly Thicke, who is married to the actor’s son Brennan Thicke also spoke about Thicke’s death and the outpouring of love received by actor’s friends and the community.

“So much [sic] family and so many historic friends came out to remember our beloved father-figure. Speaking for Alan so beautifully was (I’m realizing now) an all-star cast,” she said.