I just saw ANOTHER picture that Lena Dunham posted of herself “covered” with emoji’s. I am soooo TIRED of people feeling the need to post naked pics of themselves to show “power”, “confidence” etc. I am so glad that Mayim posted this vid! I agree with her 100%! I just can’t take it anymore. I find them very annoying and they are EVERYWHERE!!!

What are your thoughts of the “empowerment” pictures women are posting?