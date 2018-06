After 3 years out of the recording studio, Adele is officially back in and making music for a new album!

According to a source, the singer had a meeting with her record label to discuss plans for her fourth album. The source says that Adele will be writing all summer in the UK in order to prepare for a Christmas 2019 album release.

Are you excited for a new Adele project?

Will it be able to top her past?