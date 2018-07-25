Adam Levine Doesn’t Know What Maroon 5 Is??

Maybe he spent too much time at a payphone – another thing we don’t know…

During and interview with “The Independent” in the UK, Adam talked about Maroon 5’s evolution saying, “I don’t even know what the f*** Maroon 5 are anymore, we occupy a weird space. But I’m so tired of ‘you shouldn’t do this, you shouldn’t do that’. I wish a band would come out and be genuinely in pursuit in the biggest amount of fame.”

Levine continued, “I don’t know when, maybe like 1991, it stopped being cool to want to be successful, and I just think that’s the stupidest thing I ever heard.”

As far as criticisms of Maroon 5’s music, Levine said, “It’s really interesting, we’ve been around forever, been criticized by everybody. But I think after a certain point if you’re playing the game and have your eye on the ball, you become less concerned about what people think and just do what you feel is right for the band.”

Do you think Maroon 5’s music has gotten better or worse over time? Have they morphed as music has changed?