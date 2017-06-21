Actor Daniel Day Lewis Retiring!!!

Three time Oscar winning actor, Daniel Day Lewis has announced that he is retiring from acting. Since seeing him in “In the Name of the Father”, he’s been one of those actors who’s movies I do not miss. It’s a sad day in Hollywood to think that this brilliant, and extremely handsome leading man will not be gracing the big screen any longer. Good news is, his final movie “Phantom Thread” is in post-production now, so we get to see him one last time! What’s your favorite Daniel Day Lewis performance? Mine will always remain “In the Name of the Father”.

My Left Foot

Lincoln

There Will Be Blood

The Last of the Mohicans

Gangs of New York

The Crucible

The Age of Innocence

Nine

The Boxer