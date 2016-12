Actor Alan Thicke has passed at the age of 69. Confirmed by his family, he was playing hockey with his 19-year-old son and suffered a heart attack.

He’s survived by his 3 sons; Brennan, Carter and pop-star Robin Thicke, as well as his wife Tanya.

Thicke was best-known as his role in the 80’s television show “Growing Pains,” He was also on the Netflix series, “Fuller House.”

This is a developing story. Follow our sister station 850 WFTL for the latest information.