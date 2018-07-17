A New Island Has Formed Off Hawaii!
By Tracy St. George
|
Jul 17, 2018 @ 2:15 PM

Hawaii has a new very small island! Mind you it’s only 20 to 30 feet in diameter, but and it’s sitting just offshore from the northern edge of the Big Island!

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the island was created by a lava flow from the Kilauea volcano.

Agency officials think underwater pressure pushed the lava flow to the surface, which is very common, it’s called a tumulus.

The USGS says the island will probably connect to the coastline, if not, it might erode away because of wave action, what’s your prediction?

I think we should name it!  Island Of St. George sounds good to me!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

THE RAYMOND F. KRAVIS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS ANNOUNCES FOUR NEW SCHOOLS SELECTED FOR 2018-2019 DISNEY MUSICALS IN SCHOOLS PROGRAM Ed Sheeran Must Be Thrilled – His Music Was Involved In A Marital Mess! Are Ariana and Pete Getting Married on 8-4-18?! “Talking Dead” Has A New Host! Do You Prefer Objects Or Experiences? Artist of the Week | Britney Spears
Comments