A New Island Has Formed Off Hawaii!

Hawaii has a new very small island! Mind you it’s only 20 to 30 feet in diameter, but and it’s sitting just offshore from the northern edge of the Big Island!

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the island was created by a lava flow from the Kilauea volcano.

Agency officials think underwater pressure pushed the lava flow to the surface, which is very common, it’s called a tumulus.

The USGS says the island will probably connect to the coastline, if not, it might erode away because of wave action, what’s your prediction?

I think we should name it! Island Of St. George sounds good to me!