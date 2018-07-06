9-Year-Old smashes TV after loosing in Fortnite

I love video games as much as the next guy but this is a little ridiculous!

A mom is concerned about her 9-year-old son and his Fortnite addiction. The mother and her son live in the UK. She claims is so obsessed with the online game that he regularly spends up to six hours a day playing it. It gets worse. He even smashed up his TV when he lost a game.

I mean, seriously kid?? You know how many times I used to die in Call Of Duty? Still never broke a TV over it!

Have you ever broke your TV over a video game?? -Suits