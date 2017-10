For updates on this story, please tune into our sister station News Talk 850 WFTL. Click HERE!

Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo reports that at least 50 people are dead, and more than 200 are injured. Police say the shooting began at 10:08 p.m. on Sunday on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay. The suspect, identified as 64-year-old Vegas resident Stephen Paddock, opened fire from his hotel room. Paddock was from Mesquite, Nevada and also had an address in Melbourne, Florida, from 2013 to 2015.