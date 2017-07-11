2,896,510,876 views..HOLY WOW!!!

‘Gangnam Style’ is no longer the most viewed video on YouTube! The title is now held by Wiz Khalifa & Charlie Puth for ‘See You Again’!

Wiz Khalifa’s video for ‘See You Again’ featuring Charlie Puth is now YouTube’s most-watched video, with more than 2.896 billion views Tuesday. That’s about 2 million more than the video for Korean rapper Psy’s 2012 smash ‘Gangnam Style.’ Now in third place is Justin Bieber’s ‘Sorry’ with more than 250 million views behind the leaders.

Puth reacted with surprise on Twitter , noting that he joined YouTube in 2007 hoping to make a video that would hit 10,000 views.