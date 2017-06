I can’t dance. I can’t even pretend to dance. I have zero ability in that realm. I can barely tap my feet to the beat. So when I watch “World of Dance”, it’s performances like this that make me wish I could even do the electric slide!

The Upper Division’s Les Twins performs to Monique Bingham’s “Deep in the Bottom (of Africa)” in their Duel with Kyle Van Newkirk on World of Dance on Tuesday night! AMAZING!