11 Million Stream Netflix’s ‘Bright’ In First Three Days

The new Netflix movie ‘Bright’ starring Will Smith and has been seen by 11 million viewers over it’s first three days. This puts the flick behind the second season of ‘Stranger Things’ in amount of viewers.

The film has met praise and criticism, namely from Chance the Rapper, who called the film “shallow” for the way it’s using “allegorical racism.”

Despite the criticism, with the film getting that many viewers Netflix has already greenlit a sequel.

Viewer numbers were limited to the US and didn’t include computers or smartphones. Have you had the chance to watch ‘Bright’?