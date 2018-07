Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophie would be in heaven today! It’s National Cheesecake Day!! The Cheesecake Factory wants you to get your slice for half price.

The 198 Cheesecake Factory locations across the country are offering the half-off deal.

The restaurant is debuting new flavors like Very Cherry Ghiradelli Chocolate Cheesecake and Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl. I’ll have both!

Will you have your cheesecake today? Do you like yours plain or with a bunch of different flavors.